The famous Influencers Celeste Cellegrini and Banaz got married a few hours ago. Several influencers, social media celebrities, attended the event, including Mario Aguilar with his partner.

But beyond who was present, how they were dressed and what the menu consisted of, what really stood out is that the youtuber Lizbeth Rodríguez interrupted her friend’s wedding yelling at the groom: “Tell him what you did last weekend”. Note that Lizbeth is a friend of the bride, and apparently for this reason she wanted to warn her and thus avoid the link.

Suffice it to say that Celeste Cellegrini and Banaz did get married and that Lizbeth Rodríguez was removed from the place. But not before the video of her breaking into the wedding became so viral that even Gossip No Like had access to the video of the painful moment.

Later it was said that it had all been part of a joke. Which is part of generating content. But no one saw Lizbeth again, not even at the ceremony, much less during the rest of the evening and the party, they say. But beyond any speculation, we must remember that the content that the youtuber offers is part of the program of infidels. Which is very successful on YouTube, since several of its videos have millions of views.