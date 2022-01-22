Lizbeth Rodríguez interrupts Celeste Pellegrini’s WEDDING and uncovers Soy Banaz’s INFIDELITY | VIDEO

For several months it had been planned that in this beginning of the year the famous youtubers Celeste Pellegrino Y I am Banaz arrive at the altar and unite their lives, however, when the time finally came, there was a tense moment because Lizbeth Rodriguez interrupted the wedding and uncovered an alleged infidelity by the groom.

It was in September 2020 when Banaz he proposed to Pellegrini in a cinema, and it was until this month of January, that the couple was able to do the ceremony, which took place in Guadalajara, Jalisco; but all the happiness of the emotional moment changed when Lizbeth Rodriguez, youtuber known for uncovering infidelities By offering money to couples to check his cell phone, he decided to confess that he knew about a deception on the part of I am Banaz.

“Light blue, Banaz he is unfaithful to you Do any of the ladies have anything to say? Tell him, tell him what you did last weekend. Light blue please don’t get married… Tell him BanazTell him, tell him the truth,” he said. Lizbeth While everyone present was silent.

Before the surprising words, all the guests were stunned and could not believe what was mentioned, the groom’s godparents approached Lizbeth to get her out of the place, but not before she kept trying to convince Pellegrini so that he would not continue with his wedding.

“Light bluePlease don’t do it, he doesn’t really love you.”, shouted the famous youtuber, so to prevent the situation from continuing to be uncomfortable, I am Banaz He took the microphone and tried to defuse the tense moment.

“Excuse me for what just happened, I don’t know why he did it… no, the truth is that I do know, we are youtubers, we make jokes and that’s what it was, we had to close with this”, revealed the boyfriend, so everything that happened was simply a joke on the part of Pellegrini, Banaz and the friend of both, Lizbeth Rodriguez.