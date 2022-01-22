Lizbeth Rodríguez interrupts Celeste Pellegrini’s WEDDING and uncovers Soy Banaz’s INFIDELITY | VIDEO

For several months it had been planned that in this beginning of the year the famous youtubers Celeste Pellegrino Y I am Banaz arrive at the altar and unite their lives, however, when the time finally came, there was a tense moment because Lizbeth Rodriguez interrupted the wedding and uncovered an alleged infidelity by the groom.

It was in September 2020 when Banaz he proposed to Pellegrini in a cinema, and it was until this month of January, that the couple was able to do the ceremony, which took place in Guadalajara, Jalisco; but all the happiness of the emotional moment changed when Lizbeth Rodriguez, youtuber known for uncovering infidelities By offering money to couples to check his cell phone, he decided to confess that he knew about a deception on the part of I am Banaz.

