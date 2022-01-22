Luis Fonsi and Manuel Turizo premiere the song “Vacaciones”

Universal Music Group Luis Fonsi and Manuel Turizo join their voices in the musical theme “Vacaciones”.

Global artist Luis Fonsi kicks off 2022 with another big release. This is his new single entitled “Vacaciones” with Latin superstar Manuel Turizo, which is now available on all digital music platforms.

Composed by Luis Fonsi, Manuel Turizo, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres and Keytin, “Vacaciones” transports you to a tropical and heavenly place, regardless of the time of year.

This is the first time that Fonsi and Turizo have collaborated, although they have wanted to do so for a long time. “With Manuel, I had talked about collaborating and it seemed to me that this was the perfect topic. He is an artist who, despite being very young, is extremely mature and has incredible talent. It was a real pleasure working with him”, said Fonsi.

Watch the official video of “Holidays” here





Play



Luis Fonsi, Manuel Turizo – Holidays (Official Video)

For his part, Turizo expressed: “Working with Fonsi was a brutal experience! Excellent! From the beginning, everything flowed perfectly. Fonsi is a great artist with an impeccable career, he is also an incredible person and we get along super well. The song is very hard, for me it is another stick! A song with a super global appeal, for all ages. With an energy that is too contagious. We also enjoyed the video completely when we were doing it. It has all the components to be another hit!”

The single is accompanied by a spectacular video directed by Jessy Terrero, which was recorded last December in Yucatan, Mexico. The stunning and beautiful locations perfectly illustrated the lyrics and sentiment behind “Vacaciones”.

“Vacaciones” will be part of Fonsi’s new studio album which is scheduled to be released in 2022. For now, fans of the award-winning artist will be able to see his live concert “Noche Perfecta” on May 27 and 28, 2022 at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum.

