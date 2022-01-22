Marcelo, sanctioned with 3 matches after expulsion in the Copa del Rey

The Competition Judge informs Real Madrid, at the same time, that it has a period of ten days to “file an appeal before the Appeals Committee”

The Competition Judge of the Royal Spanish Football Federation imposed this Friday a three-game ban on Marcelo, Real Madrid defender; ornot because of his expulsion in the Copa del Rey round of 16 match against Elche and two because, once he received the red card, he said “you’re very bad” to referee Jorge Figueroa Vázquez, according to the referee himself in the record of the crash.

That phrase, “in the opinion of this Disciplinary Body, constitutes an infraction of lack of consideration towards the referee, typified in article 117 of the same Disciplinary Code” and “induces him to sanction its author, Marcelo Vieira Da Silva, to the minimum degree that said precept is established, that is, two games of suspension and the corresponding accessory fine”, as explained by the Competition Judge, which exposes that the economic sanction to the club is 700 euros and to the player of 600 euros for that fact.

Marcelo was expelled in the Copa del Rey Getty Images

In his resolution, he also explains that he has dismissed the allegations presented by the white club against the expulsion of Marcelo. In them, the Real Madrid includes “video evidence” and “confirms”, “based” on it, “the existence of a manifest material error” in the expulsion of the Brazilian left-back and even states that “there is no contact between the two players” nor does he knock down the rival footballer.

In this sense, the Competition Judge responds that “the arbitral minutes enjoy a presumption of veracity” that “may be distorted when the existence of a manifest material error is proven”, as explained in his letter, in which he abounds: ” In conclusion, what is required to modify the arbitration disciplinary assessment is that the interested party proves the existence of an objective, notorious, rude and indisputable error for the opinion of any observer to whom the play in question was submitted.



“It is therefore evident that the subjective assessments or mistakes and susceptible to different interpretation in the evaluation of the moves must remain untouchable, being only subject to review, we insist, those in which the mistake is beyond any discussion, a situation that It is not enough to be projected on the play that is the object of the allegations related to Marcelo’s expulsion,” he adds.

And concludes: “Indeed, from the perspective described above, our consideration regarding the allegations made is contracted to state that, after observing the video evidence provided, the existence of a contact of the Real Madrid CF player with the attacker is confirmed, a situation that the referee has determined as a knockdown on an obvious goal-scoring occasion”.

The Competition Judge informs the Real Madrid, at the same time, that he has a period of ten days to “file an appeal before the Appeals Committee.”

Likewise, he also sanctioned Pere Milla, a player for the elche, for “double reprimand”, with “an ancillary fine to the club in the amount of 350 euros and 600 euros to the offender”.