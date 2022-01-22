Maripily Rivera reveals how to get buttocks of steel with five steps

The dear Maripily Rivera He shows us his exhaustive exercise routine to obtain muscular legs and buttocks of steel. With just five simple steps, the bodybuilder shows us how to achieve it.

The first exercise, Maripily assures, must be repeated at least 15 to 20 times and you only need an elastic band to perform it. First, she demonstrates that we should put the rubber band up to the knees. Then, they must put their hands and knees on the floor, “in the position of the puppy, we hold the band with the right side of the knee and the other [pierna] We are going to put it more or less like for the ankle”, explains Maripily. Once you are in position, you should raise your leg up and gently lower it. Then repeat this movement by exchanging legs. The band is used to give resistance and strengthen the muscles.

The second exercise requires a barbell with weights on each side. If you are at home you can choose a broomstick. With the stick held across your shoulders and behind your neck, you should lean down. This movement, called “Good Morning” or good morning, will help you strengthen your buttocks. According to Maripily you should do 20 easy repetitions. Also, do not miss this other routine to lose weight and strengthen your body with these exercises.

The third exercise, you will use the elastic band again. You must put the band above the knee and you must also hold a weight. Maripily suggests for those at home, using a bottle of water or a bag of rice to use as a weight. To perform the movement, you must “take small steps from side to side and always contracting your buttocks well. Remember that you are going to do 15 to 20 reps on each side.”

The fourth exercise is also simple. Back in doggy style you’re going to grab a dumbbell with your feet and pull it up for 15 to 20 reps. Also, learn what are the most common posture errors in your exercise routine.

For the fifth exercise, Maripily assures that she can do it with a chair or a bench from home. If you want, you can hold a dumbbell with the exercise. You must first put one foot on the bench, and the other on the floor. Next, you lower your leg to the floor, as demonstrated in the video above. You must perform between 15 to 20 repetitions with each leg. Also, you can strengthen your abs with this simple exercise routine.

With these steps, Maripily ensures that you will be able to look spectacular and, most importantly, feel in good health.

