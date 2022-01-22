Mayor of New York will convert his first salary to bitcoin and ethereum – El Financiero

The Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, confirmed that his first paycheck, which arrives this Friday, will turn into bitcoin and ethereum.

CoinbaseGlobal, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, will handle the conversion through its direct deposit feature, which allows eligible users to automatically transfer some or all of their paycheck to a crypto wallet.

As mayor-elect, Adams promised to receive his first three paychecks in bitcoin and welcomed the development of a NYC Coin, similar to that of Miami, as a way to make New York a more crypto-friendly city. The mayor’s office declined to say how long Adams planned to hold crypto, but did confirm that his $9,924.66 gross paycheck would be deposited into an account with Coinbase, which will soon offer debit cards.

“We are encouraged to see New York City Mayor Eric Adams accepting his first cryptocurrency paycheck,” said Diogo Monica, president and co-founder of Anchorage Digital. “This is a sign that the financial capital of the world is open to crypto innovation.”

However, what Adams can do as mayor to support cryptocurrency adoption is limited. New York businesses are subject to one of the strictest regulatory regimes in the United States, over which it has no power, as it is controlled by the state. Additionally, Adams said the city cannot pay employees directly in cryptocurrency due to US Department of Labor regulations.

Still, Adams has expressed his intentions to build a cryptocurrency hub in the United States through “friendly competition” with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who also said he would receive his next paycheck in bitcoin.

“New York is the center of the world and we want it to be the center of cryptocurrency and other financial innovations,” Adams said in a statement Thursday morning. “Being at the forefront of such innovation will help us create jobs, improve our economy and continue to be a magnet for talent from around the world.”

A Coinbase spokesperson said: “We are pleased to be able to support this initiative.”

With the collaboration of Crystal Kim and Vildana Hajric.