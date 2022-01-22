Meat Loaf, author of ‘Bat out of Hell’, dies at 74

New York – Meat Loaf, the plump rock superstar loved by millions for his album “Bat Out of Hell” and dark, theatrical anthems like “Paradise by the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)”, has passed away. He was 74 years old.

The singer, born under the name of Marvin Lee Aday, died Thursday, according to a statement from his family on his official Facebook page.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf has passed away tonight,” the note said. “We know how much it meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all the love and support as we mourn the loss of such an inspiring artist and such a beautiful man… From your hearts to your souls. .. Never stop rocking!”

No cause of death or further details were given, but Aday had suffered from numerous health problems over the years.

“Bat Out of a Hell,” his mega-selling collaboration with songwriter Jim Steinman and producer Todd Rundgren, was released in 1977 and made him one of rock’s most recognizable singers.

Fans fell in love with the long-haired, 250-plus-pound (110-kilogram) performer’s powerful voice, and the comedic and unromantic title of his songs: “You Took The Words Right Out of My Mouth.” , “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” and “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” an operatic warning about going all the way.

He is survived by Deborah Gillespie, his wife since 2007, and his daughters Pearl and Amanda Aday.