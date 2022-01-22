Megan Fox raised the temperature by posing in a lace dress that exposed her underwear

The actress of “Transformers”, Megan fox, He gave a lot to talk about in networks after being seen with her fiancé during a fashion show in Milan. However, it was his daring lace outfit who stole the show by revealing her statuesque figure.

Some images of the recent getaway that the 35-year-old actress undertook with her partner, the interpreter of the song “Bad Things”, began to spread through social networks, heading to Milan at the beginning of this month of January.

Within this group of postcards, one of his attendance at the parade of the renowned brand “Dolce & Gabbana” stood out, an event for which Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly chose to use scandalous outfits that caused a furor among his followers.

In the case of the protagonist of films such as “Diabolical temptation” and “Ninja Turtles”, she was seen posing wearing a tiny black lace and see-through dress who exposed her underwear. This was accompanied by platforms of the same color and several chunky necklaces.

Instead, she decided to counteract the excess of accessories with minimalist makeup and hairstyles. Of course, the red lipstick could not be missing to give the outfit a rocker touch.

For his part, the musician Machine Gun Kelly decided to put aside oversized clothing and wear a long-sleeved shirt close to the body. And, like his fiancée, he added several necklaces and a lip piece that gave the outfit the wow factor.

