Messi called a Liverpool legend who now works as a commentator a “donkey” and who criticized his signing

2022-01-22

Do you remember Jamie Carragher? He is a former English footballer. He played defense in the Liverpool and was the team’s second captain behind teammate Steven Gerrard. He played more than 700 games for the Reds first team.

the legend of the premier league from England has revealed an episode that he lived with Lionel Messi, a Paris Saint Germain footballer.

Jamie Carragher he now works as a sports commentator for Sky Sports, where he analyzes the matches of the English Premier League. The English told an anecdote with Messiwhen the Argentine left FC Barcelona and signed for PSG.

Carragher said Messi It was not an intelligent signing for PSG, something that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner did not like. Leo called the Englishman a “donkey”, as revealed by the former PSG footballer himself. Liverpool.

“It was on Monday Night Football and I got a private message on Instagram. I’m not going to show private messages, but basically he called me a donkey,” he said. Carragher.

Despite this, Jamie wanted to see this episode with a lot of humor.