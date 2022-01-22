Miguel Bosé’s ex unmasks him and says that their relationship “ended as a horror story”

Until they separated and had problems due to the separation of their children, it was confirmed that Miguel Bose had a long relationship with Nacho Palau, whoWho this week broke the silence about his stormy story with the ‘Bandit Lover’.

In an interview for Diez magazine, Palau told a little about the 26 years he spent with the singer and that ended as a “horror story”.





“He was tremendous, we got along fatally. When Miguel is good he is very good and when he is bad he is the worst,” he said.

The biggest problem between the couple is the separation from their children. Miguel is the biological father of Tadeo and Diego, while Palau is the biological father of Ivo and Telmo. The four children grew up together, but after the separation of their parents, an ocean separates them.

Nacho Palau assures that he is not looking for anything of benefit, but that the four minors are together.

He related that the main cause of their breakup was that Bosé “was increasingly bitter” and alone in Panama. Among the agreements they managed to reach was that it was stipulated that Palau would receive a monthly payroll, since he worked for Bosé, and that he had at his disposal a family car and an apartment in which he lived alone “to avoid conflicts at home”.

Bosé’s ex revealed: “Miguel always imposed his criteria, and he did so more and more. That and other things undermined the relationship.”

