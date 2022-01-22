MLB-Compromising words from Dodgers on Clayton Kershaw

The executive of the Los Angeles DodgersAndrew Friedman said a few compromising words about the return of Clayton Kershaw facing the MLB 2022.

Kershaw missed much of the season after injuring his left elbow, there is some uncertainty as to whether he will return healthy for MLB 2022. However, the Dodgers’ Friedman thinks so and I even talk about Opening Day, with some belief that It will be ready that date and as if it were part of the set.

“We think he’ll be healthy and ready to go on opening day,” Friedman said, adding that Kershaw hasn’t started pitching yet. “From his point of view, he wants to get in there and pitch and get off the mound.”

The 33-year-old is coming off an effective, albeit injury-shortened, season in which he posted a 3.55 ERA and 3.00 FIP in 121.2 innings of work at 3.4 WAR.

Kershaw is one of the top free agents left on the board, but he can’t sign with a team until the MLB lockout ends. The consensus this winter has been that he will ultimately decide between re-signing with the Dodgers, joining his hometown Texas Rangers or retiring.

It’s worth noting that being a reliever doesn’t seem like a good idea or suggestion for Clayton, who has made it clear he wants more emphasis on starting pitching. Bullpen games continued to grow in popularity last year, with the Dodgers and several other teams using them at least a handful of times over the course of the 2021 season.