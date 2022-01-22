MLB, MLBPA to meet in person on Monday

A week after Major League Baseball resumed labor negotiations, the MLB Players Association (MLBPA) scheduled another meeting on Thursday and the sides will return to the negotiating table on Monday.
Unlike last week’s meeting, which was held via Zoom, Monday’s will be in person in New York.
The league made proposals last week that its officials said were intended to create a path to a deal. The MLBPA is expected to counteroffer with ideas of its own at Monday’s meeting.
MLB’s most recent proposals included significant increases in pay for players with more than two years of service, with top players earning much more in performance-based bonuses. The proposal also included ideas to address alleged service-time manipulation to encourage teams to include hot prospects on Opening Day rosters.
Among the other issues MLB addressed in recent proposals were several items related to players’ desire to incentivize competition: Changes to the process that establishes the Draft lottery order, which would help discourage concerns about losing players purpose in pursuit of a top seed in the Amateur Draft, postseason expansion and designated hitter in both leagues.
Last Thursday was the first time the two sides had talks on economic issues since the lockout began on Dec. 2.
The players’ union seeks a substantive change in baseball’s economic system, including three key components that have been part of the CBA for decades: free agency after six years, eligibility for Super Two free agents and the profit sharing system. . The league has made it clear that while its desire is to resolve the issues that concern the players, those three issues will not prosper.
MLB’s proposal before the shutdown included a number of concessions to players, including an NBA-style draft lottery system, universal BD, increased minimum wage, raising the competitive balance tax (CBT) threshold and the elimination of the qualifying offer system, which would eliminate compensation in the form of draft spots for all free agents.
MLB also offered a 14-team postseason format as part of a proposal that would raise the CBT threshold from $210 million to $214 million, eventually reaching $220 million. The union’s most recent proposal before the lockout included raising the CBT threshold to $245 million and a 12-team postseason format.