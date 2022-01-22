MLB: ‘Umpires robots’ will be close to the Major Leagues in 2022

The MLB has put the ‘robot umpires’ one step away from the highest level of baseball.

The MLB has taken an important step in its intention to take full advantage of technology, after announcing that they will use a ‘robot umpire’ starting in the 2022 season in games of the Triple-A category, which will be supporting ball and strike sentences.

A hiring announcement was published by the MLB, with the intention of recruit people willing to operate the so-called Automated Ball-Strike system, which, according to the agency itself, will be used in the branches: Albuquerque Isotopes, Charlotte Knights, El Paso Chihuahuas, Las Vegas Aviators, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Reno Aces, Round Rock Express, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Sugar Land Skeeters and Tacoma Rainiers.

This system began to be used in 2019, when it was first seen in the independent Atlantic League All-Star Game, which became the first baseball competition in the United States to implement a computer to call balls and strikes.

Subsequently, this method was used in the Arizona Fall League for top prospects in 2019, same in which he generated complaints about his calls to break balls. This was the last time this system was used, remembering that in 2020 there were no Minor Leagues due to the pandemic.

There will be no problems if the umpire robots reach the MLB

It should be noted that if this project progresses satisfactorily and it begins to be used in the ‘Big Show’, the Major League Baseball Umpires Association agreed in his employment contract that began in 2020, to cooperate and help in his adaptation.

“It is difficult to assess if, when or how it could be used at the major league level, because It’s quite a substantial difference from what the game is called today.”Chris Marinak, MLB’s director of operations and strategy, said last March.

It is important to clarify that the robot will not replace the main umpire, since he must indicate what the machine indicates in terms of balls and strikes, while the other plays will continue to be handled under the discretion of the human referee, as has been done throughout the history of baseball.

Finally, the Major League office indicated that robotic umpires will be used in some spring training stadiums in Florida, will remain in Low A Southeast and could be used in non-MLB venues.

