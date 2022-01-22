Monterrey: Javier Aguirre worries players summoned thinking about the Club World Cup | Colombians Abroad

The messes between clubs and national teams do not only occur in European territory and Monterrey is proof of it…

Javier Aguirre, coach of the Mexican squad, said this Friday that he is concerned because his team will have 10 players who will play with their national teams in the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup prior to the debut of the Rayados in the Club World Cup on February 5.

“We are busy figuring out how to transport the players once they finish their commitments with their national teams, move them from their sites to Abu Dhabi. The most restful trip is more than 15 hours with stops, it is a good beating for the player that comes from playing several games,” he explained at a press conference.

For the FIFA date that begins the last week of January and ends the first week of February, Monterrey will lend Stefan Medina, Costa Rican Joel Campbell, Argentines Maximiliano Meza and Esteban Andrada, Chilean Sebastián Vegas and Mexicans César Montes, Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo, Luis Montes and Rogelio Funes Mori.

“We are talking to them, trying to get them to arrive as best they can, a day and a half earlier. There are complicated cases, but it is a source of pride to have so many players in their national teams and to represent Mexico in a Club World Cup, and the players understand that. They understand that it is a worthwhile effort,” added the former Atlético de Madrid coach.

In this sense, Medina, given the case that he accepted his coach’s request, would lose the duel against Argentina in Córdoba.

Aguirre hopes that his footballers take extra precautions so that they do not get sick from covid-19 when traveling to the qualifying matches and the Club World Cup.

“I also have an added concern that is covid-19 because you never know where it is. We have told the players to be careful in their transfers, planes, hotels, in concentrations. It’s a coin toss“, he pointed.

‘El Vasco’ denied that he is capable of asking his players to give up a call-up to his national team in order to participate with Monterrey in the Club World Cup.

“I would never ask any player to give up their national team because there is no greater pride in the world of professional football than representing your country. I had the fortune to play and direct in the World Cup and listen to your national anthem, they are events in which you are proud to be Mexican. I motivate them, now I have 10, I would like to have 15 or 20 because it is an injection of encouragement, “he concluded.

The Rayados will debut against the Egyptian Al-Ahly in the second round of the 2022 Club World Cup that will take place from February 3 to 11 in the United Arab Emirates.