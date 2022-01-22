Mother sues Instagram and Snapchat after the suicide of her 11-year-old daughter addicted to networks | News Univision United States

The mother of an 11-year-old girl who committed suicide last year sued Facebook parent company Meta and social media company Snap, claiming that they are responsible for the death of their daughter.
In the lawsuit obtained by Univision, Tammy Rodríguez accuses the two companies – Instagram, owned by Meta, and the Snapchat messaging application, created by Snap – of getting her daughter, Selena Rodríguez, addicted to their ” Dangerous and flawed social media products“.
Selena Rodríguez took her own life last July “after fight with the harmful effects of social networks“, his mother, from Enfield, Connecticut, alleges in the 25-page document that was filed in federal court in San Francisco last Thursday.
In general terms, the complaint states that applications are explicitly designed to “exploit psychology human“by using sophisticated algorithms and artificial intelligence.
Meanwhile, last November, 10 states across the country launched an investigation into whether Meta violated consumer protection laws by trying to attract children to its platforms, including Instagram.
“Facebook (now Meta) has failed to protect young people on its platforms and has instead chosen to ignore or, in some cases, duplicate known manipulations that represent a real threat to physical and mental health: exploiting children for profit,” Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement announcing the investigation.
However, Rodríguez maintains in his lawsuit that the giants of social networks “have spent billions to encourage the addictive use of their platforms“despite having the resources to design products that are safe for ordinary consumers, including minors.
Maximize time and profit at the expense of mental health
The document points out that the business model of social networks depends on maximizing the screen time of users, where make money selling ads, and the more time a user spends on the platform the more ads they may see, so a reduction in the time minors spend on the app is an “existential threat” to their business, the lawsuit states.
The complaint also accuses Snap of deliberately encouraging ” extreme and addictive behaviors by its users, mostly teenagers and young adults.” Similarly, Instagram’s design, in the hands of children, “is unreasonably dangerous to the mental well-being of the developing minds of underage users,” supports the claim.
Rodriguez, who is represented by the Social Media Victims Law Center, a Seattle, Washington-based legal group that focuses on the social media industry, said that her daughter used the apps for two years before her death, and in her complaint she claims that her efforts to limit her daughter’s social media use “caused Selena to sneak out to access her social media accounts on other devices.”
According to her mother, a therapist who treated Selena Rodríguez said that “she had never seen a patient as addicted to social networks as Selena”, and the coronavirus pandemic only made addiction worse, causing her to become increasingly depressed and sleep deprived, the woman claims in the document.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Snap company told Bloomberg that the company is committed to keeping its users safe, and that “nothing is more important to us than the well-being of our community,” so ” We are devastated to learn of Selena’s passing. and our hearts go out to his family. While we are unable to comment on the details of the active litigation.”
The spokesman for the company that created the famous Snapchat social network stated that its application “helps people to communicate with your real friends, without some of the public pressure and social comparison features of traditional social media platforms, and intentionally makes it difficult for strangers to communicate with young people.”