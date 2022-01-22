Natalia Téllez explained how painful it was to lose the leading role of ‘Lola, once upon a time’ against Eiza González | Famous

Natalia Téllez has a professional career of more than 15 years, which includes some participation in soap operas and television series.

However, the 36-year-old Mexican is distinguished mainly by her work as a host, a role that has allowed her to be recognized by programs such as ‘The world backwards with Natalia’, ‘Netas divinas’ and Who is the Mask?

Despite having found her passion for driving, for a moment Natalia was very close to being the protagonist of one of the most famous youth soap operas of the 2000s.

However, when she was sure that the character was hers, her heart was broken when she learned that someone else had been left with the main role, none other than Eiza González.

Natalia Téllez is almost Lola Valente in ‘Lola, once upon a time’

In 2004, Natalia Téllez made her debut in the world of telenovelas with the role of Karen in the successful production of Pedro Damián, ‘Rebelde’.

Despite being a secondary role, the actress felt that it was an ideal springboard to enter the competition for the leading role in the producer’s next telenovela: ‘Lola, once upon a time’, the Mexican version of the Argentine production ‘Floricienta’.

The host explained to the cameras of ‘Netas divinas’ that she was “very stuck” with the story of ‘Floricienta’.

Her dedication to being the lead in this new version allowed her to give her best in the long casting stage and even made her feel that the role was already hers.

“I spent months casting, to the point that I said ‘I already kept it, that is, it will be mine'”

His performance in the selection process allowed him to advance to the final stage. According to Natalia, at one point there were only Eiza González, Sherlyn and her disputing to be Lola Valente.

“When you’ve been casting for months and you see fewer and fewer people, I said: ‘Floricienta is for me'”

However, his wish was shattered when he found out that someone else got the role he thought so much was his. “Later I found out that Eiza arrived at the CEA and said ‘I am Floricienta, I am going to be Lola,’” she explained.

Natalia Téllez explained how painful it was to lose the leading role of ‘Lola, once upon a time’

Losing the opportunity to be Lola Valente made Natalia feel terrible, a feeling that increased when the telenovela premiered in February 2007, since the Televisa facilities were filled with advertising with Eiza González as Lola.

“My heart was shattered into a billion pieces, I felt shit * and, furthermore, on the day of the premiere they filled up like posters and it was very strong. And I went to the CEA with my backpack thinking: ‘Well, but there is health'” .

Natalia Téllez clarified that feeling that a role is yours, as happened with Lola, when it is not yet, is not an egocentric attitude or a security created at the expense of feeling better than others. Rather, it is something inside you that makes you feel that this character is for you.

“There are things that you feel are very for you. It’s not ego,” he said.

Although it was very painful not to keep this role, Natalia admitted that this experience made her learn a very important factor in working as an actor: rejection.

“What I did learn is that it is a job [trabajo] of a lot of rejection”

Until now, Natalia Téllez has not had any leading role in a telenovela. However, she has been very successful as a television host. He also has a couple of participations in series and movies.