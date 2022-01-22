Netflix plummets 25 percent after anticipating a slowdown in its new subscribers

Netflix shares fell 25.2 percent this Friday after the opening of the Nasdaq electronic market, thus erasing more than 50,000 million dollars (just over 44,000 million euros) of market capitalization of the film distribution platform and series ‘online’ in its worst session since 2012.

The stock market crash of the Los Gatos company had been anticipated in the trading ‘after hours’, after Netflix reported yesterday at the close of Wall Street that it expected to add just 2.5 million new subscribers until March, a sharp slowdown compared to from 8.29 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and also compared to 4 million in the first quarter of last year.

In recent years, Netflix has seen new players arrive in the streaming sector, with the launch of the Disney+, HBO Max or Amazon Prime platforms, among others.

“While this additional competition may be taking a toll on our marginal growth, we continue to grow in all countries and regions where these new streaming alternatives are launching,” the company said.

At the end of the 2021 financial year, the company obtained a net profit of 5,116.2 million dollars (4,512 million euros), which represents an improvement of 85.2 percent compared to the result recorded a year earlier.

In the last quarter of 2021, Netflix’s profit grew 12 percent year-on-year, to 607.4 million dollars (536 million euros), although this figure represented a drop of 58 percent compared to the company’s earnings between July and September.

The company’s revenue in the whole of 2021 increased by 18.8 percent, to 29,697.8 million dollars (26,189 million euros), including a 16 percent growth in fourth-quarter billing, to 7,709.3 million dollars (6,798 million euros).

On its side, the company’s costs increased by 13.5 percent in the year, to 17,332 million dollars (15,285 million euros), with a total of 5,239 million dollars (4,620 million euros) in the fourth quarter , 25.8 percent more.