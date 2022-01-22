new details of his wife’s lawsuit are known

Vanessa Bryant wins lawsuit against Los Angeles 0:52

(CNN) — Weeks before her lawsuit goes to trial, attorneys for Vanessa Bryant allege that photos of the crash that killed her husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, their daughter and others were widely shared, according to court documents.

“Close-up photos of Gianna and Kobe’s remains were distributed on at least 28 Sheriff’s Department devices and by at least a dozen firefighters, and were displayed in bars and at an awards show,” a document from the U.S. Department of Justice reads. Bryant’s attorneys filed Thursday. The discoveries made have also “demonstrated that the defendants engaged in a cover-up, destroying direct forensic evidence of their misconduct and requiring extensive circumstantial evidence to establish the full extent of that misconduct.”

Skip Miller, a partner at the Barondess Law Firm and an outside attorney for the county, had no comment.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant were among the nine people who died in the crash in Calabasas, California, in January 2020.

In September 2020, Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County in federal court seeking undisclosed damages, alleging civil rights violations, negligence, emotional distress, and violation of privacy.

The trial is scheduled for February 22 and the lawyers estimate that it will take about 15 days.

The attorneys plan to call at least 12 witnesses each and nearly 28 more may be called to testify by either side, according to the filing. In addition to Bryant and the defendants, the witness list includes Sheriff Alex Villanueva, current and former police personnel, journalists, a bartender who saw photos of the crash, and the customer who complained to the Sheriff’s department as alleged in the lawsuit. .

Catherine Gasol, Rob and Kristin Pelinka, and Kobe’s sister Sharia Washington are expected to testify about Bryant’s emotional distress, though these witnesses do not know if Bryant has seen any photos published by the media or made available online, according to the report. document.