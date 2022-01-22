New NYC traffic rule comes into force to guarantee pedestrian safety

NEW YORK.- To guarantee the safety of pedestrians in this city, the new Commissioner of Transportation (DOT), the Dominican Ydanis Rodríguez, initiated design changes in a thousand intersections where 79% of accidents against pedestrians occur “Given that intersections are the number one site for pedestrian injuries and fatalities in the Big Apple, DOT will make improvements to them to make them safer with improved traffic signals, raised crosswalks, expanded pedestrian clearance, among other visibility measures,” he said. Commissioner Rodriguez. The agency also announced a new education campaign to ensure drivers are aware of traffic rules that went into effect Wednesday. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell immediately began cracking down on drivers who fail to recognize the primacy of people in crosswalks. “Ensuring the safety of the streets and everyone who uses them is paramount, and this new plan is critical to the NYPD’s important work with its city partners,” Sewell said. Mayor Eric Adams joined the measures that have been initiated by both agencies. “After the tragedy of 2021, when road traffic fatalities reached their highest level in almost a decade, we clearly need to push Vision Zero forward and fast,” he said. “I thank my two commissioners for putting this early focus on enforcement and design inside intersections, where we have the tools that can and will save lives.” “Drivers should know that intersections are where most accidents happen, so if you don’t drive safely through them, law enforcement officers will make sure you pay a price,” Adams said. For her part, the president of the City Council, Adrienne Adams, specified that “the protection of pedestrians at dangerous intersections is paramount. As a city, we must prevent deaths and injuries from traffic accidents, and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone,” he said. Tri-State Transportation Campaign Policy and Communications Manager Liam Blank strongly supports this new initiative and we commend Mayor Adams and Commissioner Rodriguez for prioritizing safer streets for all New Yorkers.” He added, “Last year was the highest on record since 2013 in terms of traffic fatalities, and this trend has been moving in the wrong direction since 2018,” these targeted investments to improve our city streets will go a long way toward achieving zero traffic fatalities. , he indicated.

NEW YORK.- To guarantee the safety of pedestrians in this city, the new Commissioner of Transportation (DOT), the Dominican Ydanis Rodríguez, initiated design changes in a thousand intersections where 79% of accidents against pedestrians occur.

“Since intersections are the number one site of pedestrian injuries and fatalities in the Big Apple, DOT will make improvements to intersections to make them safer with improved traffic signals, raised crosswalks, expanded pedestrian clearance, among other measures. of visibility,” said Commissioner Rodríguez.

The agency also announced a new education campaign to ensure drivers are aware of traffic rules that went into effect Wednesday.

Stricter measures against drivers

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell immediately began cracking down on drivers who fail to recognize the primacy of people in crosswalks.

“Ensuring the safety of the streets and everyone who uses them is paramount, and this new plan is critical to the NYPD’s important work with its city partners,” Sewell said.

Mayor Eric Adams joined the measures that have been initiated by both agencies. “After the tragedy of 2021, when road traffic fatalities reached their highest level in almost a decade, we clearly need to push Vision Zero forward and fast,” he said.

“I thank my two commissioners for putting this early focus on enforcement and design inside intersections, where we have the tools that can and will save lives.”

“Drivers should know that intersections are where most accidents happen, so if you don’t drive safely through them, law enforcement officers will make sure you pay a price,” Adams said.

For her part, the president of the City Council, Adrienne Adams, specified that “the protection of pedestrians at dangerous intersections is paramount. As a city, we must prevent deaths and injuries from traffic accidents, and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone,” he said.

Tri-State Transportation Campaign Policy and Communications Manager Liam Blank strongly supports this new initiative and we commend Mayor Adams and Commissioner Rodriguez for prioritizing safer streets for all New Yorkers.”

He added that “last year was the highest on record since 2013 in terms of traffic fatalities, and this trend has been moving in the wrong direction since 2018”, these targeted investments to improve our city streets will go a long way. measure to achieve zero deaths from traffic accidents, he said.