New photos of Luis Miguel drive fans crazy on the internet

Several images of a rejuvenated Luis Miguel circulating on the internet caused a huge stir among his followers, who also began to celebrate the 40-year musical career of the so-called “Sol de México”.

«What a pleasure to see you so well, to say how handsome you bring of good stock. These photos are a gift to your fans, just one day after your 40-year career,” reads a post on the club’s Instagram page “I like you just the way you are,” dedicated to the singer.

Two photographs, in particular, that lit up the networks show the singer with a new “look” that makes him look very rejuvenated.

In one of the images, the artist is seen in a restaurant posing with a follower, while in the other he wears dark glasses inside a luxury car agency.

Both photos have been a surprise, since Luis Miguel is characterized by staying away from the media and leading his life very privately.

In addition, it is the first appearance after the end of the Netflix autobiographical series, in which Diego Boneta showed three different and difficult stages of the singer’s life, as well as all his successes and idylls.

However, the unknown remains about the possibility that the artist has new music or public projects by 2022.

This idea arose among his followers after the singer posted a video on Instagram with no more information than a 2022 in gold letters at the beginning of the year.

Luis Miguel’s followers hope that it is a mysterious announcement of his artistic return and among the comments that said publication had are read: “Surprise us this year Micky” or “You are already releasing a new album please.”

This Friday the singer celebrates 40 years of career taking as a reference the release of his first studio album titled A sun, 1982, as well as his first appearance on the then-popular television show Always on Sunday by Raul Velasco.

Given this, some of his followers are already organizing some activities on social networks to celebrate this famous anniversary.

