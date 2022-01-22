New scandal hits the Montaners: They say that the wedding of Ricky Montaner and Stefi could not be legal

Ricky Montaner and Stefi Roitmann They have been married for a few days and are now enjoying their honeymoon. But the scandal has been hitting them since they got married. First because one of the young singer’s brothers was not present, and the other has to do with his mother. And they say that Ricardo Montaner’s wife is a total daughter-in-law. According to Gossip No Like the wives of their children are already fed up with it.

And if the above were not enough, a psychologist exposed Montaner, as his children call him, for having kissed Ricky on the mouth when he was barely seven years old, which according to Flor Rodríguez this is not correct and also not advisable.

Now, in addition to all that, they say in an Argentine program that Ricky Montaner and Stefi’s wedding may not be legal. They say that there is “proof” that the ceremony that everyone saw on social networks was only a spiritual link and not a legal one, because nowhere were “documents” showing that the link was also legal.

In the program Intruders, some of its hosts questioned the following: “Has anyone seen the civil marriage book of Stefi Roitman and Ricardo Montaner on this table? Did they show it somewhere? Did anyone see the civil wedding? They say that they were married only in the ceremony, that there was no legal marriage.”

Other hosts of the show asserted that the legal ceremony probably took place or would take place in Miami, in a more intimate way.

