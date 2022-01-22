New York confirms five cases of the omicron variant | The World | D.W.

The state of New York confirmed the presence of five cases of the omicron variant of coronavirus, its Governor Kathy Hochul announced this Thursday (02.12.2021), bringing the number of detected cases of the new strain in the United States to eight.

“The state of New York has confirmed five cases of the omicron variant,” Hochul said via Twitter in a message aimed at reassuring residents of the fourth most populous state in the country.

“Let me be clear: This is not a cause for alarm. We knew this variant was coming and we have the tools to stop its advance,” the governor added.

“Get your shot, get your booster. Wear a mask,” he warned.

At the moment it is not clear whether the new cases are located within, or near, New York City, the most populous metropolitan area in the country, and whether the cases were detected in people who recently returned from trips abroad.

Reinforce measures in the winter

So far there are eight confirmed cases in the United States, where at least one, in Minnesota, involves a person with no recent international travel records, indicating that the omicron strain would already be circulating in the country.

US President Joe Biden announced a winter campaign against COVID-19 on Thursday, with new testing requirements for travelers and increased vaccination efforts.

Biden has provided strong leadership on the pandemic after the chaotic years of Donald Trump, but the mutating coronavirus continues to challenge him and contribute to sinking his approval ratings.

The figures presented by Governor Hochul follow President Joe Biden’s announcement to strengthen government measures against COVID-19 during the winter.

The new measures include the obligation of a negative test in the last 24 hours for travelers from abroad, as well as an extension until mid-March of the measure of the use of masks in public transport.

