New York Mayor Calls for Stopping Flow of Guns After Series of Shootings

The Mayor of New York asked the federal government to help “stop the flow of weapons” in the city, after the death of a police officer in a shooting on Friday in which another officer was injured.

The largest city in the United States has been hit in recent days by a series of shootings. The MayorEric adams, a former captain of the police, elected for his promises to bring safety back to New York’s streets, has been a clear advocate for greater gun control.

“We have seen failures at the federal level to stop the flow of weapons in this city,” he said. adams at a meeting, following a third shooting this week, in which an officer was killed.

“We need Washington (the federal government) to join us in stopping the flow of guns into New York City, and other cities like New York,” said the Mayor.

According to data from the police, in 2021 488 were registered homicides in the city of almost nine million inhabitants, 4.3% more than in 2020, the year in which they increased by 46% (468 by 319 in 2019).

400 million weapons circulate in the country, more than one per inhabitant.