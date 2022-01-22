New York requires proof of vaccination to access indoor entertainment venues

Author: Ariel Rey

New York City will require an immunization certificate to access closed entertainment venues, restaurants and gyms beginning August 16. The state’s mandate to increase vaccinations will go into effect on September 13.

“It is time for people to see the vaccines literally necessary for a good, full and healthy life. If you’re not vaccinated, you unfortunately can’t get involved in a lot of things,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Although COVID-19 cases have steadily declined among the vaccinated since FDA-approved vaccines became widely available, concerns about a highly contagious delta variant have prompted many cities and counties, including Los Angeles County and San Francisco. , to revoke the mask authorization. In the United States, 70% of adults have received at least their first dose of COVID-19; a defensive effect against the alternative is being discussed.

In the short time since de Blasio’s announcement, vaccination rates in New York have already increased. Preliminary Information The New York Department of Health showed that nearly 80,000 (79,931) New Yorkers received their first dose of COVID-19 in the week of July 26, an increase of 39.5% over the number of New Yorkers who received their first dose on July 26. the first week of July. On July 30, 15,440 people received their first dose, capping the highest one-day total since June 4. In New York, an average of 1,275 new diagnoses of COVID-19 are made each day.

H/T: CNBC; new york magazine

