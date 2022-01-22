NFL punishes Dak Prescott for endorsing Dallas Cowboys fans’ assault on referees in NFL Playoffs 2022

The quarterback did not get rid of the measure by the competition, after the incidents in the defeat against the San Francisco 49ers.

They were of no use to the field marshal dak prescott the public apologies he offered on social networks for supporting and endorsing the aggression that fans of Dallas Cowboys made to the referees of the game before San Francisco 49ers, for the Playoffs of the NFL.

Let us remember that after the fall of the Cowboys in Sunday’s wild card game, 17-23, fans projectiles were thrown at the referee team after the close of the match, to which the player indicated in a press conference that “credit goes to them then”.

Given the repercussion that his words generated, Prescott used his Twitter account to apologize for his words, noting that “I deeply regret the comments I made about officials after Sunday’s game. I said it after the disappointing defeat and my words were unnecessary and unfair“.

The NFL decision against Prescott for criticism of referees



Despite this gesture, the competition decided to take action on the matter, and as reported Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, from NFL Network, have decided to punish the quarterback with the payment of a fine for $25 thousand dollars, for “encouraging fans to throw objects at officials”.

Recall that in the Cowboys’ defeat against the 49ers for the 2022 NFL Playoffs, Prescott completed 53.5 percent of his passes. (23 of 43 attempts) for 254 yards, with a touchdown and an interception, in addition to being captured five times.