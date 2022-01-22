NYPD officer killed in shooting was Hispanic | Univision 41 New York WXTV

A rookie Hispanic NYPD police officer was shot to death while on duty and another Hispanic officer is fighting for his life at Harlem Hospital. The ofcials were surprised to be shot “suddenly and without warning” by a man, during a domestic disturbance call, Friday night in Harlem.
The murdered officer Jason Rivera, he was only 22 years old and began work in 2020, police said. The seriously injured policeman, Wilbert Mora, 27 years old, joined the force in 2018.
It is known that one of the officers was hit in the face, although it has not been reported whether it was Mora or Rivera. What official sources did inform the NY Post is that Mora’s condition is serious.
Through a message on Twitter, NYPD paid tribute to Officer Rivera.
” Tonight we mourn the loss of a heroic officer: a son, husband, and friend. At just 22 years old, police officer Jason Rivera was killed in the line of duty,” adding that NYP will never forget Jason and honor “his tremendous legacy of service and ultimate sacrifice.”
Eric Adams and Keechant Sewell gave the details of the shooting
New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, along with the city’s mayor, Eric Adams, held a news conference on Friday at around 10:20 p.m. to reveal details about the shooting. in Harlem.
“Tonight a son, husband, officer and friend was killed for doing what he was asked to do,” Sewell said, visibly shaken.
On Friday around 6.30 pm, three officers responded to a call to the emergency service due to a domestic dispute in front of an apartment at 119 West 135 Street.
When the officers arrived, they found a mother with one of her children, who assured them that there were no weapons on site. There they found out that there was another son, in the room at the end of the corridor. Two officers went to that room to talk to the man, but Suddenly, shots rang out that hit them both.
The suspect, later identified as Lashawn McNeill, 47, left the bedroom and while trying to escape he was shot by the third officer, who had stayed with the mother and the other individual.
The agents f They were taken to Harlem Hospital. in police vehicles. Jason was pronounced dead and Wilbert is in surgery, fighting for his life.
“Our department is hurt. Our city is wounded… . I don’t know if there are words to express how we feel right now,” Sewell said.
For his part, Mayor Eric Adams said: “ It’s our city against the killersThis was not just an attack on three brave officers, this was an attack on New York City, this is an attack on the children and families of this city.”
During the conference it was said that the suspect had several previous arrests, including one in Pennsylvania for assaulting a police officer.
Confirmation of the death of the NYPD officer was given by Mark Levine
Minutes before the press conference, the president of the Borough of Manhattan, Mark Levine, had already confirmed the death of the agent through a tweet.
“There is significant misinformation about the Harlem shooting,” he explained. “I’m here in the hospital with @nycmayor. One officer has died, the second is still fighting for his life. Please pray for him.”
The incident occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. on January 21 in the vicinity of 119 West 135th St., within the boundaries of the 32nd Precinct.
Immediately the police warned people to avoid the area of West 135th Street between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. and Malcolm X Boulevards while the investigation continued.
Mayor Eric Adams, who was delivering remarks during Shabbat services at the Central Synagogue, was informed of the incident and headed to Harlem Hospital, according to his press secretary, Fabien Levy.
On Thursday, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell had noted that, in the first 20 days of 2022, three New York police officers were injured in the line of duty.
Just last Thursday a detective was shot during a drug raid on Staten Island.