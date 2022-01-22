NYPD officer killed while responding to domestic incident

Political consequences of the increase in violence in the US 3:27

(CNN) — An NYPD officer is dead and another is in critical condition and undergoing surgery after an incident involving shooting in Harlem, an officer told CNN.

A civilian believed to be involved in the incident has died, the official said Friday night.

The incident occurred after officers responded to a domestic call around 6 pm on West 135th Street.

Mayor Eric Adams is at the Harlem hospital, where the officers were taken, and is being briefed on the incident, according to a tweet from his press secretary.

The mayor is expected to hold a conference at the hospital, although it is unclear when that will take place.

Attorney General Merrick Garland offered his condolences to the New York police commissioner on Friday night, telling her the department and the FBI were prepared to help, according to a tweet. The FBI was already in contact with their NYPD counterparts, he added.

New York Attorney General Letitia James released a statement in response to the shooting. “The entire state of New York is in mourning tonight. While we await the facts, my office can assert jurisdiction in this matter. We pray for the safety of our police officers and our communities.”

Five New York City police officers have been shot in the first three weeks of this year.