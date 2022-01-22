Offer! Taquería offers FREE carnitas with the purchase of two lemons; here the story

In the middle of January, Mexicans have faced the notable increase in the price of a kilo of lemonn, something that has considerably affected their pockets since it is one of the most used ingredients in the kitchen.

One of the sectors hardest hit by the increase in the price of lemon -it is presumed that it has reached a value greater than 80 pesos per kilo- are the taquerias and food stalls, since it is an essential ingredient for its consumers.

Taquero makes tempting offer

Given the uncertainty caused by the increase in lemon costs, users on social networks viralized the ingenuity that a taco chef had to try to keep his business afloat during the current crisis that reached his pockets in an important way.

It turns out that the business “Don Nacho” -located in Actopan, Hidalgo- shared a post on their social networks to invite their customers to apply for a super offer that did not go unnoticed by anyone.

On its digital platforms, the food business published the announcement in which it reports that, when buying two lemons for 70 pesos, customers will get a quarter of carnitas with vegetables and sauce included.

The offer went viral. Photo: Special

The offer will be valid until the lemon costs go down, so customers have the opportunity to buy two lemons for 70 pesos to enjoy a delicious breakfast and support “Don Nacho” in the complicated moment he lives.

As expected, the post immediately went viral Well, hundreds of Internet users applauded the ingenuity of the Mexican to overcome such a complicated moment.

KEEP READING

Visual riddle: Test your intelligence, how many numbers are there on the board?

Visual riddle: can you find the number 838 in just 5 seconds?