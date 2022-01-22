One New York Officer Dies, Another Clings to Life After Shooting During Domestic Disruption – NBC Los Angeles

Senior New York Police Department officials and elected officials confirmed Friday that a 22-year-old officer has died and another is in critical condition after being shot while handling a domestic violence case.

Both NYPD officers were seriously injured by gunshots during a confrontation in Harlem on Friday night while responding to a domestic violence case.

The shooting happened around 6:15 pm on West 135th Street between Malcolm X Boulevard and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near Harlem Hospital. The uniformed responded to the emergency call in a case involving mother and son.

Officers first questioned the mother in front of the apartment, according to a senior police official. They then went into a back room to speak with the suspect, identified as Lashawn McNeil, a resident of Allentown, Pennsylvania.

As officers approached the door, the man opened it and began shooting.

McNeil, 37, was shot and died at the scene. Three law enforcement sources said a third police officer, a rookie officer, shot McNeil after the two officers were struck by gunfire. That third officer was not injured.

The perpetrator had one prior arrest in New York for a felony and four more arrests out of state.

The incident was caught on officers’ body cameras, a senior police official said.

“While we await developments, my office will exercise jurisdiction in this matter,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.

At the same time, the mayor of the City of New York, Eric Adams, offered an emotional press conference in front of Harlem Hospital, where both officers were intervened.

“Normally when we do briefings like this, it’s just police officers who stand at this podium. I didn’t want that tonight. I wanted everyone to be in the same room. I wanted everyone to be here to understand: It’s our city. against the murderers,” he said.

“This was not just an attack on three brave officers, this was an attack on New York City. This is an attack on the children and families of this city,” he added.

The uniformed officer initially reported that the officers’ injuries were not life-threatening, but later revealed that both were in critical condition and were clinging to life while receiving medical care at Harlem Hospital.

Some media outlets reported that both officers died in the line of duty, but Mayor Eric Adams’ spokesman Fabien Levy tweeted that information was not confirmed by the NYPD or the hospital.

I respectfully ask members of the media to hold on reporting on the status of the officers until information is released by @NYCMayor or @NYPDnews. Reports of two officers being killed in the line of duty have not been confirmed by the NYPD or the hospital. — Fabien Levy (@Fabien_Levy) January 22, 2022

However, senior NYPD officials later confirmed that one officer had died. The injured officer is undergoing surgery in an effort to save his life.

Manhattan President Mark Levine also tweeted that only one officer had died.

There is significant misinformation about the Harlem shooting. I am here at the hospital with @nycmayor. One officer has died, the second is still fighting for his life. Please pray for him. — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) January 22, 2022

“There is significant misinformation about the Harlem shooting. I am here in the hospital with @nycmayor. One officer has died, the second is still fighting for his life. Please pray for him,” he wrote.

Immediately after the incident, witnesses reported a large police presence in the area.

It is the third time in less than 72 hours that New York City police officers have suffered gunshot wounds in the line of duty. The first incident of the week occurred in the Bronx on Tuesday night. The second case was recorded early Thursday on Staten Island.

The police officer who was shot in the leg while grappling with a teenage suspect in the Bronx has been released from the hospital.

The officer who was shot in the leg while serving a drug search warrant on Staten Island is on the mend.

This is developing news.