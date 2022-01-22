Oscar: “Barcelona spoke with my representative”

Getty The Brazilian Oscar with the Shanghai SIPG

Former Chelsea and Brazil midfielder Oscar has opened up about surprise rumors that he could move to Barcelona in January transfer and admitted he has been in contact with the Catalan giants regarding a surprise move.

Oscar told TNT Sports in Brazil that the Catalan giants have contacted his agent to discuss the possibility of moving away from the Shanghai SIPG of the Chinese Super League, as reported by Goal.

“Yes, this came to my attention. Barcelona contacted my agent to find out about this possibility, they knew that football in China would stop until March. So maybe, but Barca are facing a difficult moment now,” he said. “They told me about this interest, I guess they are still trying to figure something out. Barça has this problem about registering new signings and they would still have to fix the talks with my club. They would want me to join until the end of the season. They are still talking, it is ongoing, but there is this problem with the new signings, I guess Dani Alves had to do it.

The 30-year-old midfielder moved to Shanghai after five successful years at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea, where he won the Premier League, League Cup and Europa League twice.

Rumors about Barcelona’s interest in the Oscars surfaced after Philippe Coutinho left the Camp Nou on loan from Aston Villa. Marcelo Bechler of TNT Sports he reported that the Catalans had been in contact, but added that any move would be difficult due to the club’s financial problems.

Oscar: ‘Barcelona would be a great opportunity’

Oscar also opened up about the possibility of a return to Europe, admitting it would be an “amazing opportunity” to join Barcelona and a huge career boost to seal such a high-profile move.

“It’s nice to see a great club interested in you. We haven’t had any conversations so far, there’s no point in doing it if Barcelona can’t register new players at the moment. Barca are trying to resolve their ending, so maybe I’ll talk to my agent so we can work something out.” “It would be an incredible opportunity for me, for Barcelona as well. I’m in really good shape here, it would be great for my career.”

However, the 30-year-old also acknowledged there are still plenty of hurdles to overcome on his winger. Oscar has a contract with Shanghai until 2024 and expects to have to take a pay cut if he moves.

“I guess Barca would also appreciate it, as now I have more experience, I’m more mature and I know they have a lot of youngsters at the moment,” he explained. “It could work for everyone. I’d be happy if things work out, but I still have a contract. Shanghai helps me a lot so I have no complaints. I am aware that maybe I would have to give something up for this to happen.”

Another situation like that of Dani Alves?

Barcelona have already signed Oscar’s compatriot Dani Alves on a free transfer for a second season at the club. According to Marca, the 28-year-old is paid the “lowest salary allowed by La Liga” and Oscar believes he could join a similar deal.

“Now there’s a break in China football so maybe a loan where I get paid less like Dani I heard he pays minimum wage so maybe I could help out for six months or so I’m not sure why.” how long would they want me,” he said. “There are ongoing conversations, they have to fix the club, the competition and make a decision. Of course, one would give up something to join a club like Barcelona, ​​but we have to wait for things to settle down before he can decide anything.”

Barcelona will need to free up some salary bill space to bring in more new signings and are starting to run out of time with the transfer window closing at the end of the month.

