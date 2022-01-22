Pamela Anderson divorced her bodyguard after 13 months of marriage

What began as a movie love story for the actress Pamela Anderson and her former bodyguard had a chaotic outcome just 13 months after swearing eternal love at the altar. But what led the couple to say ‘goodbye’ forever? Here we tell you.

According to a source who spoke with “Rolling Stone” magazine, Anderson and her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst, whom she fell in love with during the pandemic, have decided to go their separate ways and start their divorce proceedings..

Although the news fell like a bucket of cold water for the couple’s followers, this was not as unexpected as it seems, since a few days ago the famous 54-year-old was caught in Malibu without her engagement ring.

Likewise, the source revealed to the renowned magazine that Pamela Anderson and Dan Hayhurst have already begun to process their divorce in Canada, where they have been living since they said “I do” during the holiday season of 2020.

The “Baywatch” actress met Dan Hayhurst in September 2020, just seven months after separating from her former husband, producer Jon Peters, to whom she was united for only 12 days and with whom she experienced a scandalous divorce after being accused of “using him to pay off her debts.”

Said divorce is preceded by three others. One next to the rocker and member of Motley Crüe, Tommy Lee, with whom he fathered his sons Brandon and Dylan. After splitting from the artist, she married and divorced fellow musician Kid Rock in 2006.

However, history repeated itself with music producer Rick Salomon, whom she married twice, first in 2007 and again in 2013.

