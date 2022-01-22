Parts shortage hits Toyota production in Japan

Tokyo. Auto parts shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic are increasingly affecting production at Toyota, Japan’s largest automaker.

Production will be suspended at 11 factories across the country on Friday, Saturday and next Monday, Toyota Motor Corp. said.

The closures are in addition to reductions planned for February and previously announced. The reductions will take place over several days at eight of its 14 factories in Japan, including assembly lines for the Prius hybrid model and Lexus luxury models.

Supplies are tight due to a lack of microprocessors, which are crucial in vehicle parts. Factories inside and outside of Japan have been affected by closures and stoppages related to measures to combat COVID-19. Toyota has not released details.

Production in January will be cut by 47,000 vehicles once the latest changes are taken into account, the automaker said. As for the fiscal year ending in March, the company will miss the nine million vehicle target it had set, despite strong demand for Toyota products. All manufacturers are moving to ensure they receive chips amid shortages, exacerbating the situation, Toyota said.