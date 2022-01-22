“Pasión de Gavilanes 2”: Release date announced

Telemundo The second season of Pasión de Gavilanes will hit Telemundo screens in mid-February.

Telemundo announced that the long-awaited second season of Pasión de Gavilanes will premiere on Monday, February 14 at 10pm/9c, as a Valentine’s gift to the audience.

Pasión de Gavilanes 2 resumes its narrative almost 20 years after its last broadcast and with the return of the original stars Danna García, Mario Cimarro, Juan Alfonso Baptista, Natasha Klauss, Paola Rey, Zharick León and Kristina Lilley, with the special participation of Michel Brown and Sergio Goyri.

“It fills us with honor and emotion to offer a new season of this powerful story that marked an entire generation and left its mark on world TV almost two decades ago,” said Karen Barroeta, EVP, Telemundo Global Studios. “The audience’s response to this television event reaffirms our commitment to bring relevant stories of the highest quality to the Telemundo screen, and, in the case of Pasión de Gavilanes 2, with the endearing characters of the first season, who they return to face new challenges and awaken passions once again”.

Enjoy the official trailer of Pasión de Gavilanes 2

What will the new season of Pasión de Gavilanes focus on?

Pasión de Gavilanes, one of Telemundo’s most popular drama series, tells the unforgettable story of the Reyes brothers and the Elizondo sisters, enemies at first, but, thanks to their love and passion, the grudge dissipated and now they form a powerful dynasty and influential. However, after 20 years, the surprise murder of Professor Genaro Carreño threatens the tranquility of the town of San Marcos and, above all, of Reyes-Elizondo, since everything indicates that the children of Juan Reyes (Cimarro) and Norma Elizondo (Garcia) are guilty. As if that were not enough, tensions continue to grow with the arrival of Samuel Caballero (Goyri), a powerful and cruel man who will not hesitate to do what is necessary to recover his daughter and his wife, Rosario Montes (León), whose return to San Marcos has caught everyone’s attention. All of this will unleash a series of heartbreaking events that, once again, will test the love and loyalty of the Reyes-Elizondos.

Filmed entirely in Colombia, Pasión de Gavilanes II is an original Telemundo production written by Julio Jiménez González and Iván Martínez Lozano, and directed by Rodrigo Triana, Sergio Osorio and Camilo Vega, with Telemundo’s Marcos Santana, Karen Barroeta and Harold Sánchez. and Clara María Ochoa and Ana Piñeres, from CMO, as executive producers. The first season of Pasión de Gavilanes premiered in 2003, becoming one of the most successful series for the network, with distribution in more than 120 international markets.

The production received the CINA (Certificate of Audiovisual Investment) incentive, granted by the Colombian government and administered by Proimágenes, a tax discount equivalent to 35% of spending on audiovisual services in the country.

Which actors will join the cast of the second season of Pasión de Gavilanes?

This new season is joined by Bernardo Flores, Sebastián Osorio and Juan Manuel Restrepo as the charismatic sons of Juan and Norma, and representing the new generation of “hawks” in the series.

The cast is completed by Camila Rojas, Alejandro López, Yare Santana, Jerónimo Cantillo, Germán Quintero, Constanza Hernández, Carmenza González, Tatiana Jauregui, Ángel de Miguel, Boris Schoemann, Jacobo Montalvo, Jhonatan Bedoya, Sebastián Vega, Valeria Caicedo, Katherine Porto and Álvaro García, who will leave their own mark on the town of San Marcos.