Pelé: his state of health is complicated by the cancer that branches to three more organs | Soccer | sports

The health of the 81-year-old Brazilian is weakening, after having found tumors in the intestine, liver and lung.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé, is experiencing a complex moment of health as a result of the cancer he has. The former soccer player underwent surgery a few months ago with the purpose of removing a tumor that he had in his colon. However, the cancer cells branched out to three organs, causing widespread concern about its evolution, the newspaper published on its website. Third, From Chile.

The 81-year-old Brazilian was admitted to the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, located in the district of Morumbi, on the south side of Sao Paulo, in Brazil, to continue the treatment of the disease that affects him. As detailed ESPN Brazil, the situation of the 81-year-old Brazilian was complicated, since they found tumors in the intestine, liver and lung. Given this, the best footballer in history had to return to the hospital for chemotherapy treatment.

The media reported that Pelé is in “a delicate situation” and that new tests will also be carried out to determine if there are more organs involved.

complex health situation

After undergoing a routine checkup postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Pelé was found to have a lump in his colon. The triple world champion was operated on September 4 and the tumor was removed. After this, he was hospitalized for about a month and seemed to show stability, until he was admitted to the hospital a few days ago.

The relatively recent medical history of the former soccer player states that he was operated on in 2012 for a problem in the femur and that in 2018 he had hip surgery, which which left him with trouble walking and chronic pain. (D)