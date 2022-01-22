Pelé is discharged after going to the hospital; has three tumors

The king of football returned to the hospital this week to resume the chemotherapy cycle that he had been carrying out since 2021

After returning this week to the Albert Einstein Hospital to continue with the chemotherapy process, the historic Brazilian soccer player, Pele He was discharged on Thursday.

According to information obtained by ESPN, O’Rei’s return to the hospital was not due to an emergency, after it was to continue his cancer treatment.

The procedure served to confirm the exact location and determine the extent of the cancer in the body, checking whether the disease has spread further or not.

Pelé was discharged from the Albert Einstein Hospital this Thursday, January 20. Instagram: @Pele

Pele he has a tumor in the intestine, one in the liver and the beginning of one in the lung. Doctors are most concerned about the liver, since it cannot be surgically removed. Due to the fragile situation, he continues to be closely monitored and undergoes chemotherapy to prevent the tumors from spreading throughout his body.

According to information issued by doctors Fabio Nasri (geriatrician and endocrinologist), Rene Gansl (oncologist) and Miguel Cendoroglo Neto (director-Superintendent of Medical and Hospital Services), the Albert Einstein Hospital confirmed O’rei’s departure.

“Edson Arantes do Nascimento He was admitted to the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein on January 19 and 20 to continue treatment for the colon tumor, identified in September 2021. The patient was discharged this Thursday (20) and is in good stable clinical condition.”

With a colon tumor identified in September 2021, visits from Pele to Albert Einstein Hospital became more frequent. Pelé was hospitalized during the month of September due to surgery to remove a tumor in his right colon.

In December, the historic Brazilian soccer player returned to the ICU to continue treatment in the intestine. After a few days, he was released to spend the holidays at home with his family.