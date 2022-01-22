Peru National Team called to face Colombia in Qatar 2022 Qualifiers | National teams

Peru will be Colombia’s rival, in the resumption of the Conmebol Qualifiers, heading to Qatar 2022. The quotas for the World Cup will begin to run out and the final four days will be definitive to achieve that goal.

Duel agreed for next Friday, January 28, starting at 4:00 pm at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla. Reinaldo Rueda has already revealed his chosen ones, but today those summoned by Ricardo Gareca, coach of the Peru National Team, were revealed.

There are 30 players chosen by the Argentine, where men like Gianluca Lapadula, André Carrillo, Christain Cueva, Luis Advincula and Pedro Gallese stand out. In addition, there is the player of Deportes Tolima, Raziel García.

The coach of Peru, Ricardo Gareca, left the experienced Paolo Guerrero and Jefferson Farfán out of the squad this Friday to face Colombia and Ecuador, and in his place the striker of the Mexican León Santiago Ormeño returns to the Blanquirroja.

The two great stars of the national team are not on the list of 30 players announced by Gareca for the next double date of the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup due to their low fitness, as they have not fully recovered from two physical problems that drag. “They are two fundamental players due to their predisposition, professionalism and constant desire to be in the national team. They try to improve themselves not only so that their career continues but also to be in the national team,” Gareca explained.

“We noticed an unconditional love on their part for the national team. We are supporting them in everything we can, but that does not guarantee them a call-up. There have to be other things, unfortunately,” he added. In return, the Argentine coach got Ormeño back after he began to have more appearances with León and considered that this is “a nice opportunity” for the Mexican nationalized Peruvian player.

With information from EFE