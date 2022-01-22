Peruvian team | Ricardo Gareca explained the reasons why he did not call Anderson Santamaría for the double date | NCZD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

The technical director of the Peruvian team, Ricardo Gareca, reported on the players called for the matches against Colombia and Ecuador for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. In this context, the “Tiger” referred to the absence of Anderson Santamaría on the payroll.

“We congratulate him, he dignifies Peru and it is good for Peru, him and everyone, but we are trying to respect a list in which the boys who are also have their merits”“Flaco” explained in the first instance.

The coach stressed that the doors of the Atlas defender are still open. “In relation to the previous list, except for inconveniences, we do not see the need to modify anything, we are satisfied with the performance they had. That’s the reason, but he’s a very important player.”, he pointed.

“We believe that, if it continues, over time, I could be back with the national team and defining important things. It will depend on him and what we say.”, he added.

The duel against the team led by Reinaldo Rueda (January 28) is of vital importance to reach the three final dates with more options, taking into account that Peru has two home duels left: Ecuador and Paraguay. Before the last day, the ‘Blanquirroja’ will visit Uruguay.

How is the Peruvian team doing in the standings?

The Peruvian team is in fifth position (playoff position) in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers with 17 units. Colombia has the same amount of points, but for better goal difference it is positioned in the fourth box.