Philips headphones at 68% off

Specifically, we are talking about the Philips T8505BK/00 , one of the crown jewels of the brand. If what you are looking for is to live an intense and explosive sound experience, without a doubt these are the headphones you have been looking for all this time.

At this point in the movies, no one can doubt that Philips is one of the most respected and reputable brands when it comes to sound. They have always managed to offer the customer unparalleled quality, becoming a guarantee of success and good performance. A perfect example of all this that we say, are the headphones that star in the offer of the day. If you want to know more details about them, we strongly recommend that you continue reading.

To find the secret of its sound quality, we have to take into account its 13mm drivers. These are perfectly tuned to deliver powerful bass and thrilling clarity to every track. Nor can we forget to mention its excellent noise cancellation function, which will help us fully immerse ourselves in each note of our favorite songs.

The battery is another feature that we must take into account when choosing headphones. Luckily for everyone, with these Philips T8505BK/00 we can enjoy up to 6 hours of uninterrupted autonomy. In addition, thanks to its charging case, we can have them ready in just 15 minutes. A real pass, really.

Finally, we also have to mention another factor that makes these Philips one of the best headphones on the market: their comfort. And it is that his Ergonomic design It facilitates long-lasting listening, saying goodbye to those discomforts that this type of device sometimes produces.

A historic discount

Well, the recommended retail price of these headphones is usually around 199 euros. An excessive price, many will say. However, now we can enjoy an absolutely historic price thanks to an unprecedented offer that we can find on the Amazon website. And we are not exaggerating, since these Philips are currently on sale, nothing more and nothing less, than a 68% compared to its original price.

In this way we will only have to disburse a total figure of 64 euros. This translates into a saving of 135, something that, of course, our pocket will be infinitely grateful for. Of course, it is clear that we are facing a reduction of those that mark an era. So now you know, if you want to enjoy the best sound, this is an opportunity that you should not miss, since it will most likely not be repeated, at least for a long time.