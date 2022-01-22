Pol Fernández’s departure from Cruz Azul is in doubt; ‘we feel cheated’ says the directive





Photo: Carlos Ramirez/Mexsport

the novel of Blue Cross with Guillermo ‘Pol’ Fernández it is still standing. The Argentine soccer player does not seem to want to return to play with Cruz Azul’s ‘Machine’ and his time is running out, since he has until Monday to report with the team, after he was given special permission to be absent from training, travel to his country and return with the personal matters that afflict him resolved.

But it seems that the sky-blue squad was seen in the face and what was promised was not fulfilled. It’s no secret that Boca Juniors, the Argentine giant, has been chasing ‘Pol’ for some time to get his services and that the relationship with Cruz Azul is not entirely good, because in the recent past they took the same way to Iván Marcone, a footballer who emigrated from there to Spain with Elche, and who refused to negotiate on good terms the arrival of Christian Pavón at the Noria institution.

Fernández’s word remained in a thread after it was rumored that Argentina did not travel to solve problems, but to establish the conditions that would bring him closer to dressing as ‘xeneize’, for which the Cruz Azul board, headed by Álvaro Dávila, has already spoken about it.

The manager spoke with ESPN Argentina on the subject and said he was disappointed in the position taken by the player. «Suddenly there was a shift in his position of wanting to walk away and not say it clearly, but rather he put that family problem first and as a manager you cannot deny it, we are here to support him, but suddenly it is not very clear, the truth is that we feel a little let down by their position.

The soap opera will continue and the soccer player is expected to report next week, in addition to the fact that, if he wants to go to Boca Juniors, it is said that the cement workers would ask that the Pavón issue be involved in the deal.

