Prince Andrew’s strict rules for his teddy bears revealed

One of the former palace maids, Charlotte Briggs, had the opportunity to get to know Andrés’ routines very well during the time he held that position and was one of those in charge of ‘taking care’ of his stuffed animals.

“They told me about them as soon as they gave me the job, and they made it very clear to me what I had to do. They even spent a whole day training me, so that everyone was positioned the way he wanted. Everything had to be perfect. It was very rare”, she recalled in statements to the newspaper The Sun.

Each teddy bear had its own assigned spot on the bed. with a canopy, where they were placed in rows – the largest in the back and the smallest in the front -, and at night they had to be relocated in another part of the room so that the Duke of York could go to bed.

Prince Andrew lives at the Royal Lodge, very close to Windsor Castle, the current home of Elizabeth II.

(EyePress via AFP)



The smaller ones were kept in a fireplace that was not used, also following a specific order so that they “look nice”, and the rest were placed on the floor at the foot of the bed. Only the two favorites of Prince Andrew occupied a place of honor seated on two mahogany thrones on either side of the headboard.