PSG vs Reims on matchday 22 of Ligue 1. And Mbappé?

2022-01-22

Overcome the covid, the Argentine Lionel Messi returned to a call from Paris SG to play on Sunday (1:45 PM) against Reims (14th), for which Kylian Mbappé will also be available, recovered from some discomfort in the left adductor, informed the coach of the Ligue 1 leader Mauricio Pochettino.

“It is a satisfaction to see him again in the group”, admitted the Rosario coach when referring to his compatriot, who joined the collective training on Tuesday and whose last game with PSG was on December 22 in the draw against Lorient .

The former Barça number 10 contracted covid-19 during his Christmas holidays in Rosario. “He has trained well this week,” said Pochettino to justify Messi’s call.

Against Reims, Pochettino will also be able to count on Mbappé, the team’s top scorer this season (19 goals in 27 games, including all competitions) and who did not train with his teammates until this very Saturday, after having dragged throughout the week discomfort in the left adductor.