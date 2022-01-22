PSG vs Reims on matchday 22 of Ligue 1. And Mbappé?

2022-01-22
Overcome the covid, the Argentine Lionel Messi returned to a call from Paris SG to play on Sunday (1:45 PM) against Reims (14th), for which Kylian Mbappé will also be available, recovered from some discomfort in the left adductor, informed the coach of the Ligue 1 leader Mauricio Pochettino.
“It is a satisfaction to see him again in the group”, admitted the Rosario coach when referring to his compatriot, who joined the collective training on Tuesday and whose last game with PSG was on December 22 in the draw against Lorient .
The former Barça number 10 contracted covid-19 during his Christmas holidays in Rosario. “He has trained well this week,” said Pochettino to justify Messi’s call.
Against Reims, Pochettino will also be able to count on Mbappé, the team’s top scorer this season (19 goals in 27 games, including all competitions) and who did not train with his teammates until this very Saturday, after having dragged throughout the week discomfort in the left adductor.
“I am happy with the way his little problem has evolved. Yes, he is in the group and we will see if he starts tomorrow (Sunday) or not”, replied the coach at a press conference when asked about Mbappé.
Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas also entered the call, who tested positive for covid-19 last weekend, but this is not the case of Spanish defender Juan Bernat, also affected by the virus.
It will not be the only absence at PSG, which will not be able to count on the injured Neymar and Giorginio Wijnaldum, nor on Achraf Hakimi, Abdou Diallo and Idrissa Gueye, who are participating in the African Cup.
In the case of Neymar (injured for weeks in an ankle), the Parisian club indicated that he should return to running at the beginning of next week in order to continue with his recovery to try to be present in three weeks for the game of first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Real Madrid.
Hour: 1:45 PM
Transmission: ESPN and StarPlay