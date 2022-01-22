Puerto Rican urologist managed to successfully intervene a rare renal aneurysm in a young man from the island

These cases are reported in literature 0.09 percent.

Dr. Gilberto Ruiz Deyá, prominent urologist at the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center in Ponce.

Renal aneurysms are rare entities, and they are localized dilations of the same or its branches due to the elastic tissue weakness and the arterial medial layer.

Precisely this painting was presented by a young Puerto Rican woman who appeared in the blood pressure emergencies uncontrolled, with an age close to 34 years, without a significant history of hypertension.

In the evaluation carried out, the doctors found a renal artery aneurysm. The finding surprised the doctors, since it is not common for such a young patient to present a marked lack of control in blood pressure, unless they are due to conditions such as, for example, problems with the adrenal gland.

“It is estimated that this type of case occurs in 0.09% of the population. Many are asymptomatic patients or may present with symptoms, as in the case of this patient, who presented with uncontrolled blood pressure. Most of these cases are performed by conventional surgery and we managed to repair it by laparoscopy,” explained the author of the case to this medium, Dr. Gilberto Ruiz Deyá, a prominent urologist at the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center in Ponce.

“This patient had an arteriogram, but there was not enough room to place a stent in the area of the aneurysm without destroying part of the kidney. In this case we get the aneurysm complete and reconstructed the renal artery. If you are a doctor and this type of patient with hypertensionthey have to think that the renal artery or the adrenal gland may be responsible for it,” he added, adding that uncontrolled blood pressure in young patients demands that it be fully evaluated.

In fact, the specialist maintained that his practice has already been part of a series of 10 cases of aneurysms repaired by laparoscopy over a period of approximately 15 years, and as an interesting fact, he highlighted that most of these patients have been young women.

Laparoscopy is the minimally invasive alternative to conventional open surgery in which a small camera called a laparoscope is used and performed through small holes in the abdominal cavity.

See part of the speech here: