Puerto Rican urologist managed to successfully intervene a rare renal aneurysm in a young man from the island

Renal aneurysms are rare entities, and they are localized dilations of the same or its branches due to the weakness of the elastic tissue and the arterial middle layer.

Precisely this painting was presented by a young puerto rican who presented to the emergency room with uncontrolled blood pressure, aged about 34 years, with no significant history of hypertension.

In the evaluation carried out, the doctors found an aneurysm in the renal artery. The finding surprised the doctors, since it is not common for such a young patient to present a marked lack of control in blood pressure, unless they are due to conditions such as problems with the adrenal gland.

“This type of case is estimated to occur in 0.09% of the population. Many are asymptomatic patients or may present with symptoms, as in the case of this patient, who presented with uncontrolled blood pressure. Most of these cases are performed through conventional surgery and we manage to repair it through laparoscopy”, explained the author of the case to this medium, the Dr. Gilberto Ruiz Deya, prominent urologist in the Episcopal Medical Center San Lucas de Ponce.

“This patient had an arteriogram done, but there was not enough room to place a stent in the area of ​​the aneurysm without destroying part of the kidney. In this case we remove the complete aneurysm and reconstruct the renal artery. If you are a doctor and you are presented with this type of patient with hypertension, you have to think that the renal artery or the adrenal gland may be responsible for it,” he added, adding that uncontrolled blood pressure in young patients demands that it be evaluated. In its whole.

In fact, the specialist said that his practice has already been part of a series of 10 cases of aneurysms repaired by laparoscopy in a period of approximately 15 years, and as an interesting fact, he highlighted that most of these patients have been young women.

Laparoscopy is the minimally invasive alternative to conventional open surgery in which a small camera called a laparoscope is used and performed through small holes in the abdominal cavity.

