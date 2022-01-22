Pulisic talks about the spirit of the USA and assures that no one will want to face them in the World Cup

While this afternoon the official list of Gregg Berhalter is expected for the next three matches of the FIFA date, within the United States team is very confident of being able to achieve the goal of qualifying for the Qatar World Cup 2022However, even the great leader of the team believes that they can aspire to more.

The Chelsea attacker and considered by the fans of our country as the new ‘Captain America’, nickname that Landon Donovan earned a few years ago, spoke in an interview with ESPN about what is coming for the national team, and sent a warning to the whole world.

“Definitely the short-term goal is to qualify for the World Cup. It’s clearly everyone’s main wish. Then we want to show everyone what soccer is in the United States,” the scorer began the interview.

When questioned about what soccer in the United States is all about, Pulisic stated that “I think we have shown that no one wants to face us. We have a very competitive spirit and we can beat anyone.”

He regretted the large number of injuries

Undoubtedly, something that has marked the footballer of just 23 years of age are the injuries he has suffered in recent years, and although he knows that much is due to preparation, the attacker also feels that luck has not been on his side.

“I don’t think there’s a pattern to the injuries. I’ve had some pretty serious ones, I think it’s been a bit of bad luck. The only thing I can do is take care of myself the best I can” added the Chelsea attacker who is looking to get back to his best level.

Although it is not yet official, Pulisic will be on the United States list for the matches on the next FIFA date, where the North Americans El Salvador, Canada and Honduras will be measured on Thursday 27, Sunday 30 and Wednesday 2 February, respectively.