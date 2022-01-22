Ravens fire defensive coordinator Don Martindale

Traditionally the team will look internally for the substitute for ‘Wink’

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have fired defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale with one year remaining on his contract, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday.

This shocking shakeup represents the Ravens’ first move since losing six straight games late in the season and knocking them out of the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh issued a statement Friday saying he and Martindale “agreed to go in separate directions.”

“We had a great defensive performance and I’m very proud of what has been accomplished and the work he has done,” Harbaugh said in his statement. “Don has been a huge contributor to the success of our defense since 2012, and especially since he became defensive coordinator four years ago. He’s done a great job. Now is the time to look for other opportunities.”

“Sometimes the time comes, and the time is right. I am personally grateful for our friendship and for all that he did in Baltimore.”

Baltimore ranked 25th in defense last season, the first time the Ravens finished outside the top 10 in Martindale’s four seasons as defensive coordinator. The Ravens also allowed the second-most yards (363.4) in the franchise’s 26-year history, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Martindale, 58, had been with the Ravens since the 2012 Super Bowl season and was known for his ultra-aggressive style. The Ravens regularly ranked among the most blitzed teams.

This season, the Ravens struggled after losing three of their four starters in the secondary, cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters and safety DeShon Elliott, to season-ending injuries. Baltimore struggled to stop teams late in games, forcing turnovers and preventing big plays in the passing game.

The Ravens allowed the most completions in the NFL of 20 or more yards (74) and 40 or more yards (16). Baltimore also managed just 34 sacks this season, which ranked 22nd in the league.

This was unlike any season under Martindale, whose defenses were ranked No. 1 in 2018, No. 4 in 2019 and No. 7 in 2020. He had been considered a head-coaching candidate, even interviewing for the New York Giants job in 2020.

The Ravens have traditionally hired the defensive coordinator from the inside. Internal candidates include defensive line coach Anthony Weaver and defensive pass game coordinator Chris Hewitt.

It’s also possible the Ravens will bring back former inside linebackers coach Mike Macdonald, long believed to be the heir apparent to the coordinator job. Macdonald was the defensive coordinator for the Michigan Wolverines last season.

Another option is former Ravens defensive line coach Joe Cullen, who was defensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.