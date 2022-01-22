Real Spain announces the signing of Argentine midfielder Ezequiel Alexander Denis

2022-01-21

Royal Spain continues to strengthen his team for this Clausura 2022 tournament of the National League where they started with a tough defeat against Victoria in La Ceiba.

This Friday, the aurinegro team announced the signing of Ezequiel Alexander Dennis, Argentine midfielder who is 25 years old.

“From Argentina to Royal Spain we welcome you to Ezekiel Dennis, a new midfielder who joins La Maquina”, announced the Royal Spain on their social networks.

This is the fourth signing of Royal Spain for this Clausura championship. Gerson Chávez (Galaxy II, United States) Heyreel Saravia (Costa Rican) and Júnior Lacayo are the other players who have joined the club.

Ezequiel Denis arrives from Club Atlético San Martín of the Primera Nacional, which is the second division of Argentine football.

The Argentine soccer player has passed through clubs such as Independiente, Almagro and General Díaz from Paraguay.

Royal Spain is preparing to visit Platense in Puerto Cortés on Sunday for the second day of the Clausura tournament of the National League.