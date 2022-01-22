Regina King’s son, musician Ian Alexander Jr, dies at 26

Regina King and Ian Alexander Jr. at the 2019 American Music Awards.

(CNN) — Actress-director Regina King’s son Ian Alexander Jr. has committed suicide, his representative confirmed to CNN on Saturday.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a shining light who cared so much about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time,” King said in a statement provided. by your representative.

Alexander was a musician and DJ. He was known under the name “Desduné,” according to his Instagram page. He had released a new single, “Green Eyes,” on January 7 and had performances scheduled in Los Angeles later this month.

He was King’s only child, whom she shared with her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr.

King’s son paid tribute to his mother on her birthday last year.

“Happy birthday to my partner, so proud of you and inspired by your love, art and gangsta! Being able to see you take this life by the throat and make it your own is something I will always be grateful for. But having you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for. Being all that you are and always having the time to be there, love me and support me unconditionally is truly extraordinary.”

King spoke about the deep love he felt for his son in a 2011 interview with CNN.

“I get emotional because my son is an incredible young man, and I had to be a mother to realize what an incredible woman she is. [mi madre]King said. “You don’t know what unconditional love is. You can say yes, but if you don’t have a child, you don’t know what that is. But when you experience it, it’s the most satisfying thing there is. So that’s the best part of me. Being Ian’s mother.”

Call 1-800-273-8255 in the US to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Provides free and confidential assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for people in suicidal or distressed crisis. You can learn more about their services here, including their guide on what to do if you spot suicidal signs on social media. You can also call 1-800-273-8255 to speak with someone about how you can help someone in crisis. Call 1-866-488-7386 for TrevorLifeline, a suicide prevention counseling service for the LGBTQ community.

For assistance outside the US, the International Association for Suicide Prevention provides a global directory of resources and international hotlines. You can also turn to Befrienders Worldwide.

See here where to look for help in Latin American countries and Spain.