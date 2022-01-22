Richard Gere sells New York country house for $28 million

The renowned American actor Richard Gere has put one of his mansions up for sale for $28 million, said property is located in Poundridge, New York and dates from the year 2000.

The main house has the huge property it has an extension of 11,658 square feet distributed over three floors with eight bedrooms, nine full baths, two half baths, foyer, kitchen, dining room, dining room, living room, great room, TV room, nine fireplaces, and other amenities.

According to specialized media, Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva currently live in North Salem.. In a property for which the actor paid $9.8 million dollars.

The style of the mansion is quite traditional, not modern at all. The kitchen, for example, has white cabinets that have been combined with some wood details in the kitchen hood, the central island and others.

Its dining room and main room have a quite stately style that is still luxuriousWell, of course one of the greatest actors in the history of contemporary cinema has been its owner for years.

The main house is only part of what the new owner will be able to enjoy, since outside of 48.78 acres There are extensive green areas with trees of different types, a pond with beach sand, a swimming pool, a spa area, a soccer field, a barn, trails, paddocks and more.

This large country house is truly a dream and it is expected that in the next few days a millionaire will sign a contract and make the payment. To see more photos of the property you can visit the website of COMPASS.

