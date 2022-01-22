Robinho: victim tells women to report – International Soccer – Sports

The young Albanian woman who was raped by the Brazilian soccer player Robson de Souza ‘Robinho’, sentenced for it on Wednesday by the Supreme Court of Italy, he asked the women not to be afraid and to denounce the aggressors before the Justice.

“Only by denouncing can we prevent this from happening again,” said the victim, who did not want to be identified, in a message sent to the Brazilian portal UOL.

In the note he stressed that “in front of each aggressor there are ten other people ready to help: a friend, a relative, a competent police officer, a judge, but above all, Justice.”

‘The pain and rage will never end’

“Although it may not be totally comforting, because the pain and rage will never go out or make one go back to being the person they were before, Justice will be comforting for another woman. A woman who can be our mother, friend, sister or our daughter,” he said.

The Italian Supreme Court confirmed on Wednesday the nine-year prison sentence of the former Real Madrid, Manchester City and AC Milan player, who is currently in Brazilian territory, for raping the Albanian woman, who was then 23 years old.

The rape occurred in 2013, when Robinho played for AC Milan, in a nightclub in that Italian city and a friend of his, Ricardo Falco, who was also convicted of it, participated in it. The sentence is final and there are no more appeals.

However, the Brazilian Constitution prohibits the extradition of natural born Brazilians, although, eventually, the authorities of both countries could reach an agreement to serve the sentence in Brazil.

The general director of international relations and cooperation of the Italian Ministry of Justice, Stefano Opilio, said in statements to the Brazilian portal “Ge” that they will request the execution of the sentence against Robinho and his friend in Brazil.

He also reported that they will include the striker’s name on the Interpol red list requesting his provisional detention so that he can start serving his sentence, which has yet to be approved by the Brazilian Superior Court of Justice. Robinho, a former international with the Brazilian team, always denied the accusations and assured that the sex was consensual.

