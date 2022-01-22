Russia hardens its stance on tensions with Ukraine

In this file image made from video and distributed by the Russian Defense Ministry press office, Russian tanks fire during military exercises near Orenburg in the Ural Mountains, Russia, on December 16, 2021. (Office Russian Defense Ministry Press Release via AP, File) AP

With tens of thousands of Russian troops positioned near Ukraine, the Kremlin has had the United States and its allies guessing what its next moves will be in the worst security crisis between Moscow and the West since the end of the Cold War.

Fearing an imminent attack on Ukraine, Russia has doubled down by announcing more military exercises in the region. In addition, it has refused to rule out the possibility of military deployments in the Caribbean, and its president, Vladimir Putin, has reached out to anti-Western leaders.

This display of military muscle reflects a bold attempt by the Kremlin to curb NATO’s post-Cold War expansion. In its talks with the United States, Russia is demanding legally binding guarantees that the alliance will not incorporate Ukraine and other former Soviet republics, nor place its weapons there. In addition, he wants him to withdraw his forces from the central and eastern European nations that have been united since the 1990s.

Putin has described the entry of Ukraine and the other nations into NATO, as well as the deployment of the alliance’s weapons in those territories, as a red line for Moscow, warning that he will order unspecified “military-technical measures” if they do not comply. your demands.

The leader pointed to NATO exercises with the Ukrainian army, the increasingly frequent visits by alliance warships in the Black Sea and the flight of US bombers near the Crimean peninsula to emphasize the urgency of demands for Russian security. Putin argued that by creating training centers in Ukraine, Western powers can establish a military stronghold there even if Kiev does not join the bloc.

“We have nowhere to retreat to,” Putin said. “They have reached the point where we simply have to tell them ‘Stop!’”

Russia, which annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in 2014, has denied that it intends to attack its neighbor. Last year, however, Putin issued a stark warning: any attempt by Kiev to retake control of eastern territory from Moscow-backed separatists would have “serious consequences for the Ukrainian state.”

Although Kiev denies that it is preparing such an offensive, US intelligence officials concluded that Moscow had already deployed operatives to carry out acts of sabotage in the rebellious east and blamed them on Ukraine in a “sham operation” to create a pretext for a possible incursion. Russia has called the accusation “total disinformation.”

Putin has repeatedly claimed that Russians and Ukrainians are “one people” and says that large parts of the neighboring country are historical parts of Russia, arbitrarily granted to Ukraine by the communist leadership during Soviet times.

More than 14,000 people have died in nearly eight years of fighting in Ukraine’s industrial heartland, called Donbas, where the Moscow-backed insurgency erupted shortly after Crimea was annexed. A 2015 peace deal brokered by France and Germany helped stem major battles, but the political pact has stalled and frequent skirmishes have continued along the tense line of contact.